​LG CEO vows better smartphone OS upgrades and support

LG Electronics CEO Jo Seong-jin has vowed better software after-sales services for phones at the sign-hanging ceremony of the firm's software upgrade centre.

LG formed the centre earlier this year and began operations last month. The centre, located at LG Science Park, the conglomerate's campus in Seoul, focuses on providing fast operating system upgrades and after-sales care for consumers.

Its main priority is offering stable support for non-routine OS upgrades to customers and to manage software of phones globally, not just in South Korea.

"We have to show consumers that our phones are reliable and offer stable and continuous support to earn consumer trust," Jo said.

The centre will also monitor whether apps and new UXs function after an OS update. Consumers can connect with the centre by using the "Quick Help" app, launched last year.

LG is heavily focusing on software in its smartphones rather than hardware, promoting products as Internet of Things (IoT) devices working in collaboration with other parts of its portfolio.

The company is to launch G7 ThinQ next month, marking the second time it is attaching its AI software brand ThinQ to phones. The new flagship will also likely see the company revert to LCDs from the OLED displays of previous models.

The company unveiled LG V30 ThinQ with added AI and search at this year's Mobile World Congress.

It upgraded the V30's OS last December and will update the G6 this month to the latest version of Android.

