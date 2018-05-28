​LG Display develops AI to reduce VR latency

LG Display, together with Sogang University, has developed artificial intelligence (AI) technology that reduces latency and blur in virtual reality (VR) content.

Head-mounted displays for VR are conventionally highly immersive, but latency and motion blur can cause dizziness. The problem is especially pronounced for higher-resolution displays that require more calculations.

LG's technology brings an algorithm that converts low-resolution videos to higher tones in real time. It has deep learning that allows use of only internal memory of the device to do so, instead of requiring additional external ones.

The company said it will reduce latency and blur delays by more than five times for VR devices while reducing energy consumption. Devices won't need expensive GPUs to realise VR as well, LG said.

LG and Sogang additionally developed a motor-powered device that measures latency and blur in VR headsets that mimics a human's optic view and neck movements.

Earlier this month, LG and Google also announced a new OLED display for VR.

Last week, LG Display also showed off a 77-inch transparent flexible OLED display to the public for the first time.

LG shows off 77-inch transparent flexible display

LG Display has shown off next-generation displays, including a 77-inch transparent flexible OLED, at SID tradeshow in LA.

LG chairman Koo Bon-moo dies

LG Group chairman Koo Bon-moo, the leader of South Korea's fourth-largest conglomerate, has passed away. He will be remembered for transforming LG to a global technological powerhouse.

LG resolves keyboard vulnerabilities which allow remote code execution attacks

The severe security flaws impact mainstream LG smartphones.

Google and LG's high-resolution OLED display sets stage for future of enterprise AR and VR (TechRepublic)

The new displays are about half as good as human eyes but require massive amounts of processing power.

LG bets on artificial intelligence for real differentiation

The company's latest G-series smartphone, which may remain so for a while, is heading to the right destination. However, the path it's taking is a familiar one in sticking close to Google.