​LG shows off 77-inch transparent flexible display

Image: LG Display

LG Display has shown off its 77-inch transparent flexible OLED display for the first time.

The Ultra High Definition (3840x2160) resolution display, which was successfully developed last June, has 40 percent transmittance and 80R curvature, or can be curved into a circle with an 80mm radius.

The display is being shown at the Society for Information Display (SID) Display Week 2018 tradeshow at Los Angeles Convention Center.

LG Display also showed off 55-inch and 65-inch UHD Crystal Sound OLED (CSO) displays, which emit sound by themselves directly from the panel. The technology was first shown off at CES earlier this year.

The firm has also showed off Quad HD displays 12.3-inches and 16.2-inches in size for automobiles, for the cluster and passenger seat respectively. Another 14.3-inch centre information display has embedded touch support.

LG is leading the charge in OLED innovation, especially in flexible displays.

It showed off a 65-inch 'rollable' OLED display at CES earlier this year. It also showed off an 88-inch, 8K OLED display.

The company is also expanding in automobiles. It launched an OLED lighting brand for cars last December.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE

LG chairman Koo Bon-moo dies

LG Group chairman Koo Bon-moo, the leader of South Korea's fourth-largest conglomerate, has passed away. He will be remembered for transforming LG to a global technological powerhouse.

LG to foster innovative display startups

LG Display will work with startup accelerator Bluepoint Partners to run a program that fosters startups with promising display technology.

LG OLED burn-in at Incheon Airport reignites controversy

LG's 2018-model OLED TV installed at Incheon International Airport has shown signs of burn-in, only months after installation, reigniting worries over the long-term reliability of the technology.

Samsung researching quantum dot on MicroLED TVs

The South Korean tech giant is looking into ways to apply quantum dot technology to its MicroLED TV, according to its head of Visual Display.

Samsung's massive new display is everything tech pros need (TechRepublic)

The CGH90 allows business users to answer emails faster and view spreadsheets quicker with its curved, wide monitor.