LG isn't ready to give up on its Dual Screen approach, announces the V60 ThinQ 5G

Image: LG

LG on Wednesday announced the V60 ThinQ 5G. The latest smartphone from the Korean company checks all of the boxes for a flagship phone in 2020. Only, instead of releasing a phone with a foldable display like Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip, LG is staying the course with its Dual Screen approach.

The V60 ThinQ 5G's main display is 6.8-inches, with the Dual Screen case adding another 6.8-inch display. The second screen allows you to use two apps at the same time, or when in landscape mode use it the V60 more like a miniature laptop, with a full-screen digital keyboard.

Inside the V60 ThinQ 5G is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor with X55 5G modem, 5,000 milliamp-hour battery, 8GB of memory, 128GB or 256GB of storage, and expandable storage of up to 2TB via a MicroSD card slot.

There are two rear-facing cameras. The main camera is 64-megapixels at f/1.8, and the super-wide camera is 13-megapixels at f/1.9. There's also a time of flight (ToF) sensor on the back of the phone. The front-facing camera is 10-megapixels at f/1.9.

LG hasn't announced pricing but has said the V60 ThinQ 5G will launch next month in "key markets" in North America, Europe and Asia.

Image: LG

With the rise of foldable phones like the Galaxy Fold, Motorola Razr, and Galaxy Z Flip, we've also seen the challenges of bringing that new technology to market. While I think that phones that fold or open into a larger form factor are likely the future, I appreciate LG's effort in finding a viable solution.

I never had the chance to use LG's first Dual Screen device, the LG G8X ThinQ, but the approach is somewhat appealing to me. By making the second screen optional, I could double the screen size in just a few seconds by attaching the case, and I don't have to worry about babying the device as much as I would the Z Flip or Razr, for example.

What do you think? Is LG's Dual Screen approach going to win out over foldable displays, or is it just a temporary solution?