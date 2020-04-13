LG names next flagship phone Velvet

Image: LG

LG Electronics' new flagship smartphone that is launching next month will be called the LG Velvet, the company has announced.

The new phone was first teased in an image rendering last week. The Korean company said it will have a "falling raindrops" design, where its three rear cameras and LED flash are placed in descending order by size. Meanwhile, the sides of the phone will be symmetrically curved.

It will also be a "mass premium" model and is likely to be more affordable than competing flagship phones.

LG will also no longer use the brands G and V going forward, the company said, with flagship phones after Velvet to have their own unique brands.

"Our new branding reflects current trends of addressing the unique personal tastes and emotions of the individual with a greater emphasis on design," said Chang Ma, senior vice president of product strategy of LG's mobile business, in a statement.

"It's a more intuitive approach that we are confident will resonate with today's consumers and help us to establish a clearer brand identity," he added.

LG introduced the G brand in 2013 and the V series in 2015. The last iteration, the V60 ThinQ, launched in March in the US and Europe.

