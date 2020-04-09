LG teases design rendering of next flagship smartphone

Image: LG

LG Electronics unveiled the design rendering of its upcoming flagship smartphone on Thursday, with the device expected to be launched in South Korea next month.

The new model has what LG calls a "falling raindrops" design, where its three rear cameras and LED flash are placed in descending order by size.

The main camera will sit above the surface while the remaining two cameras will be under the coverglass to avoid the camera bumps, LG said.

The sides of the phone will be symmetrically curved, the company added.

LG has yet to announce the official specifications of the new handset, but previously said it would be a "mass premium" model, hinting at the device being launched at a more affordable price range compared to other vendors' flagship smartphones.

The new smartphone will also bear a new name, shedding the G branding that has been used for the company's flagship smartphones since 2013.

Earlier this week, LG said operating profits are expected to be 1.1 trillion won for the first quarter, which would be a rise of 21.1% year on year. The South Korean tech giant also noted that its home appliance business is expected to be its biggest revenue contributor. Meanwhile, its mobile business is expected to be in the red yet again, which would mark twenty consecutive quarters of losses.

Like its compatriot Samsung, the company faces an uncertain second quarter due to the global COVID-19 pandemic causing factory closures and drops in sales.

