LG refreshes slim Gram laptop lineup

It's been over four years since LG introduced its Gram laptop to the world, its name suggesting the company's intention to make the notebook as featherweight as possible. As it now unveils the 2020 Gram lineup, LG has expanded the family to four models, ranging in size from 14 inches to 17 inches and including a 2-in-1 system as well. While retaining the svelte form factor that's been the Gram's hallmark,the latest notebooks receive a few upgrades to justify their high prices, which LG has also retained.

Somehow LG has managed to stuff bigger batteries into the Gram without increasing weight beyond 3 pounds for any model, including the 17-inch desktop replacement. In the case of the 17-inch and 15-inch Grams, they each get upgraded to a 80Wh battery, which LG claims will provide battery life of 17 hours and 18.5 hours, respectively. The 14-inch versions receive a slightly smaller 72Wh, but given their smaller display, the battery life isn't adversely affected, with the conventional laptop garnering 18.5 hours and the 2-in-1 eeking out 20.5 hours, according to LG.

The new Grams are the latest laptops to receive an upgrade to Intel's 10th-generation Core processors, as the 14-inch and 15-inch Grams pack the Core i5-1035G7, the 2-in-1 includes the power-efficient Core i7-10510U, and the 17-inch Gram gets the more powerful i7-1065G7. The largest Gram and the 2-in-1 also feature 16GB of RAM and a terabyte of solid-state storage, while the other models start with 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSDs. The 17-inch laptop sports a 2,560x1600 display, whereas the others get 1,920x1,080 full HD screens, with the 2-in-1 featuring a Gorilla Glass touchscreen.

Throw in all Grams passing seven MIL-STD-810 tests for durability, including protection from shock, vibration, dust, and extreme temperatures, and it's no surprise that LG tacks on a premium prices for its laptops. How premium? The starting price for the newest 14-inch Gram is $1,199.99, with a $100 bump for the base 15-inch Gram. The 14-inch 2-in-1 jumps up to a $1,599.99 starting price, while the base 17-inch Gram comes in at a whopping $1,849.99.