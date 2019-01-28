LG sets up 6G research centre at KAIST

LG Electronics and KAIST have opened a 6G research centre to 'lead in next-generation mobile telecommunications', the pair said.

The LG-Electronics-KAIST 6G Research Centre will be housed at Daejeon, which is home to the university's KAIST Institute research complex.

KAIST Institute was set up in 2006 and focuses on convergence research. LG Electronics said it will use the institute's personnel and infrastructure to preemptively secure technology for 6G.

"We want to secure core technologies for sixth generation wireless network ahead of time," the company said.

5G is yet to be commercialised but Asia already has its eyes on 6G as the competition heats up among them. China has said it will begin 6G research from 2020.

South Korea is planning to roll out 5G services for consumers in March.

LG is planning to unveil its first 5G phone at Mobile World Congress next month.

Samsung has said it will invest $22 billion in 5G and AI.

LG, along with compatriot Samsung, are leaders in 4G LTE patents, with both of them working to extend their dominance into 5G.

LG to unveil first 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 855 at MWC

LG's yet-to-be-named first 5G smartphone will be unveiled on February 24th at Mobile World Congress, sporting a Snapdragon 855 processor, a vapor chamber, and a 4,000 mAh battery.

ZTE makes 5G call on prototype smartphone and end-to-end kit

Company with reputation problems calls in Al Gore's failed US vice-presidental candidate.

Seoul and SK Telecom to use 5G to prevent jaywalking

Seoul and SK Telecom's planned intelligent transportation systems will use 5G sensors to warn cars of jaywalkers and pave the way for ambulances, they said.

How 5G can unlock IoT's potential

The Internet of Things will involve an astounding amount of data—and the next generation of wireless communications could play a key role.

Private LTE & 5G networks to surpass $5B annually by 2021 (TechRepublic)

Equipment vendors are pitching turn-key "network in a box" technology to governments and enterprises eager to deploy wide area networks in localities without existing adequate infrastructure.