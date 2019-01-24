LG to unveil first 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 855 at MWC

(Image: LG)

LG Electronics will unveil its first 5G smartphone at the upcoming Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the company has announced.

It will be announced on the 24th of February at Center de Convencions Internacional de Barcelona (CCIB) -- at the same date and location LG will be unveiling its G8 smartphone -- and showcased to visitors until the tradeshow ends on the 28th.

The smartphone, which the company did not name yet, will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855. The processor will be 45 percent faster than the previous generation, LG said.

The 5G model will also have a vapour chamber that will better protect it against heat compared to heat pipes, the company said. It will also sport a 4,000 mAh battery.

The phone was designed to meet demand for consumption of high volume content, the South Korean electronics giant said.

South Korea, North America, and Europe will likely be the first to get the phone. In August, LG said it plans to launch a 5G smartphone with US carrier Sprint within the first half of 2019.

LG will also likely show off a slew of other phones at the upcoming tradeshow, from the low-end to the high.

The company's new flagship phone to be unveiled will have a new hand gesture feature that will allow users to control it without touching the screen.

Compatriot Samsung will showcase its Galaxy S10 earlier at San Francisco on February 20.

