LG to begin V50S ThinQ sales in South Korea

Image: LG

LG Electronics will begin sales of its flagship smartphone V50S ThinQ in South Korea on Friday, the company said.

The electronics maker will give out its accompanying second-screen accessory for free, it said, which when combined with the main phone offers a dual-screen experience.

LG V50S ThinQ will come in black only and is priced at 1.2 million won ($999). It will be available in all three telcos -- SK Telecom, KT and LG Uplus -- with the telcos likely to put their marketing muscle behind the model in order to gain as many 5G subscribers as possible before year-end.

The phone has 5G capabilities, boasts a 32 megapixel front camera, and a 6.4-inch OLED display.

Sales in North America and Europe will follow later, the company said.

In its earnings guidance, LG said it expects a slight rise in profits for the third quarter compared to the same period a year ago. The company estimates operating profits of 781 billion won and revenues of 15.7 trillion won, a rise of 4.3% and 1.8% year over year, respectively.

The company is expected to have reduced losses in its mobile business thanks to recent restructuring efforts. It posted an operating loss of 313 billion won in the second quarter but this is expected to be almost halved in the third quarter.

LG has transferred smartphone productions from South Korea to Vietnam in an effort to reduce cost.

Related Coverage

LG V50 ThinQ 5G review: A dual-display 5G flagship

LG's V50 ThinQ 5G is a 5G smartphone with a difference: it comes with a hinged cover that incorporates a second screen. If this doesn't appeal, you'll probably want to look elsewhere.

LG to showcase new browser optimised for V60 ThinQ's dual screen

Naver's Whale web browser has been optimised for dual screen use.

LG and Qt partner up to expand webOS to automobiles and smart home devices

LG Electronics and The Qt Company will collaborate to apply webOS open source platform to automotive, robotics, and smart home devices.

LG mobile continues to ride that sinking feeling

The mobile unit lost 790 billion won in 2018.

LG's OLED TV strategy needs to change or face mobile's plight

LG's second quarter profit has been hit hard by declines in OLED TV sales and rival Samsung's QLED onslaught. It's time for LG to drop its over-confidence and pursue a more aggressive pricing model and better warranties for its OLED TVs

LG is focusing on 5G mobility and AI for the future of jobs and transportation (TechRepublic)

LG is working with airlines to offer 5G technology for passengers during flights.