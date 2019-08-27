LG to showcase new browser optimised for V60 ThinQ's dual screen

Image: LG

LG will have a new web browser pre-installed on its upcoming flagship smartphone that is to be unveiled at the IFA tradeshow, the company announced.

The South Korean electronics giant said it has optimised Naver's Chromium-based web browser, called Whale, for use on its dual screen user interface.

LG said the browser would be introduced alongside its new smartphone -- most likely called the V60 ThinQ -- that will be unveiled at Berlin next month.

Whale will support split screens, allowing users to multitask and browse two sites at the same time, LG said. For example, a customer can perform online shopping on one screen while reading individual product descriptions on the other.

Users will also be able to use two different search sites on each screen or a single site in two different languages on each.

LG said it would work to expand the dual screen ecosystem by collaborating with telcos, gaming firms, over-the-top service companies, and content makers going forward.

The company sent out invitations for the unveiling of the V60 ThinQ earlier this month, which teased at its dual screen's use case for video games.

In a separate teaser, LG also touted the upcoming smartphone's free stop hinge feature, which will allow customers to use the dual screen in any folded angle.

