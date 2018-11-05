​LG to develop smart cart for Korean supermarket chain

LG Electronics will co-develop a smart cart for use in South Korean supermarket chain E-mart, the company has announced.

The goal is to offer a new shopping experience for customers that is accessible, the companies said. Customers won't have to push the cart, as it will instead follow them around the store.

Proof-of-concept testing will begin in the first half of next year.

Separately, E-Mart has been trialling its own automated smart car, called eli, since April.

Last year, LG unveiled its Hub Robot at CES. The company deployed the robots at Incheon International Airport in South Korea the following July, with the guide and cleaning robots since being in use there.

In June, LG was among the companies investing in Nova Robotics, which makes the shelf-scanning robots being used at Walmart.

