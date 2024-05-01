Sam's Club now using AI instead of humans to verify receipts

Sam's Club

If you're a Sam's Club shopper, checking out could soon get faster. AI-powered receipt-checking machines are now in place at 20% of the chain's stores -- or more than 120 locations.

Instead of having to wait in line for a human to verify that they paid for everything in their cart, shoppers in these stores can now walk through a large archway of sorts that uses a combination of computer vision and digital technology to take an image of the customer's cart from all sides and compare it to the receipt. From large packs of paper towels to clothing to rotisserie chickens, AI can tell in seconds which items – and how many of each – are in the cart.

Amazon recently ended their version of this technology in grocery stores after the AI powering it was shown to be unreliable and the task was outsourced to more than 1,000 human employees in India watching cameras.

Sam's Club however says its AI's speed and accuracy are unparalleled.

The machines can check shoppers who use Scan & Go on the Sam's Club app (iOS and Android) and don't have a physical receipt, those who use self-checkout, and those who go through a traditional cashier.

In a January blog post about the new technology, Sam's Club said that waiting in a long line for a human receipt checker is one of the biggest pain points for customers. So far, that pain is being relieved. In locations where the technology is in place, shoppers leave the store 23% faster.

Not only will the AI get better the more transactions it handles, but Sam's Club will continue to iterate and enhance the technology over time. Some locations, for example, have a side-by-side design that lets two customers walk out at once.

Sam's Club is the first retailer to deploy this technology at scale, it says, and the first to build, design, and roll out this technology entirely in-house. After testing the technology in 10 pilot stores and implementing it in an additional 100 stores, the retailer has plans to expand to all clubs by the end of the year.