'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Sam's Club now using AI instead of humans to verify receipts
If you're a Sam's Club shopper, checking out could soon get faster. AI-powered receipt-checking machines are now in place at 20% of the chain's stores -- or more than 120 locations.
Also: Not always honest at supermarket self-checkout? AI is out to get you
Instead of having to wait in line for a human to verify that they paid for everything in their cart, shoppers in these stores can now walk through a large archway of sorts that uses a combination of computer vision and digital technology to take an image of the customer's cart from all sides and compare it to the receipt. From large packs of paper towels to clothing to rotisserie chickens, AI can tell in seconds which items – and how many of each – are in the cart.
Amazon recently ended their version of this technology in grocery stores after the AI powering it was shown to be unreliable and the task was outsourced to more than 1,000 human employees in India watching cameras.
Sam's Club however says its AI's speed and accuracy are unparalleled.
The machines can check shoppers who use Scan & Go on the Sam's Club app (iOS and Android) and don't have a physical receipt, those who use self-checkout, and those who go through a traditional cashier.
In a January blog post about the new technology, Sam's Club said that waiting in a long line for a human receipt checker is one of the biggest pain points for customers. So far, that pain is being relieved. In locations where the technology is in place, shoppers leave the store 23% faster.
Also: How this retailer uses machine learning and computer vision to keep its shelves full
Not only will the AI get better the more transactions it handles, but Sam's Club will continue to iterate and enhance the technology over time. Some locations, for example, have a side-by-side design that lets two customers walk out at once.
Sam's Club is the first retailer to deploy this technology at scale, it says, and the first to build, design, and roll out this technology entirely in-house. After testing the technology in 10 pilot stores and implementing it in an additional 100 stores, the retailer has plans to expand to all clubs by the end of the year.