For the last couple of years, LG has remained unique with its secondary rear camera having a wide-angle lens. It took a leap forward this year as one of the first to launch with five cameras; three on the back and two on the front.

The wide-angle lens is present while a telephoto lens is added to the mix so the LG V40 has the potential to capture virtually any situation. As we spend time with the phone while working on the full review, this is one area we will focus on (no pun intended).

Five months ago I posted my full review of the LG G7 ThinQ and gave it a solid, but not outstanding rating. I've now spent a couple of days with the new LG V40 ThinQ and am sure it will earn a higher score than the LG G7.

All of the features that made the LG G7 better than realized at first are a part of the LG V40, including a Boombox speaker, Hi-Fi Quad DAC, 3.5mm headset jack, dedicated Google Assistant button, IP68 dust and water resistance, MIL-STD 810G shock rating, . The LG V40 looks to have it all and may be one of the best phones of 2018.

Specifications

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Display : 6.4 inch 19.5:9 1440 x 3120 pixel resolution (538 ppi) FullVision OLED, Gorilla Glass 5

: 6.4 inch 19.5:9 1440 x 3120 pixel resolution (538 ppi) FullVision OLED, Gorilla Glass 5 Operating system : Android 8.1 Oreo

: Android 8.1 Oreo RAM : 6GB

: 6GB Storage : 64GB internal storage with microSD storage card

: 64GB internal storage with microSD storage card Cameras : 12-megapixel standard f/1.5 (78 degrees), 16-megapixel super wide angle f/1.9 (107 degrees), and 12-megapixel 2x telephoto f/2.4 triple rear cameras. 8-megapixel f/1.9 standard angle (80 degrees) and 5-megapixel f/2.2 wide-angle (90 degrees) front-facing cameras.

: 12-megapixel standard f/1.5 (78 degrees), 16-megapixel super wide angle f/1.9 (107 degrees), and 12-megapixel 2x telephoto f/2.4 triple rear cameras. 8-megapixel f/1.9 standard angle (80 degrees) and 5-megapixel f/2.2 wide-angle (90 degrees) front-facing cameras. Wireless technology : 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, FM radio

: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, FM radio Audio : 3.5mm headphone jack, Hi-Fi Quad DAC, DTS:X 3D surround sound, Boombox speaker

: 3.5mm headphone jack, Hi-Fi Quad DAC, DTS:X 3D surround sound, Boombox speaker Durability ratings : IP68 dust and water resistant rating, MIL-STD-810G shock resistant rating

: IP68 dust and water resistant rating, MIL-STD-810G shock resistant rating Battery : 3,300mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 and wireless charging technologies

: 3,300mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 and wireless charging technologies Dimensions : 158.8 x 75.7 x 7.8 mm and 169 grams

: 158.8 x 75.7 x 7.8 mm and 169 grams Colors: Aurora Black (US) and Moroccan Blue

I am a little disappointed that the LG V40 doesn't start with 128GB internal storage since 17GB of the 64 is taken up by the system itself. While a microSD card is supported, a flagship of this caliber should start with 128GB of storage.

In the past, LG was one of the first to launch with the latest version of Android so I was surprised, and disappointed, to see Android 8.1 Oreo rather than Android 9 Pie installed at launch. Sony was able to get Android 9 on its Xperia XZ3 device so hopefully LG can roll this update out soon.

Hardware

The front of the LG V40 is dominated by the flat 6.4 inch OLED display. The display looks great and has vibrant colors. I hope that LG has fixed its auto-brightness since past displays have always been too dim for me.

There is a notch in the V40 display, just like there is in the G7. However, LG didn't go crazy like Google did and only notched out what was needed for the dual front cameras and sensors. It can be hidden or even colored to your liking. There are some very small side and top/bottom bezels and it feels like you are holding mostly just a viewable display in your hand.

The microSD card/SIM card tray is found on the middle of the right side with the power button positioned above it on that side. You can double-press the power button to launch the camera, but for some odd reason this is not enabled by default.

Two volume buttons are found on the upper left side with a dedicated Google Assistant button on the middle left side. Press the button to launch Google Assistant, press and hold to immediately talk to the Assistant, and press twice to launch Google Lens.

The bottom stereo speaker, USB-C port, and 3.5mm headset jack are found on the bottom. The LG V40 shines in the audio department, both in listening to audio content and capturing audio content. The bottom stereo speaker, one also serves as the handset speaker above the display, powers the Boombox capability of the LG V40. LG claims it is ten times louder than the competition and initial tests indicate it has high volume and also lots of bass, when placed on a table or other flat object. LG exposes the speaker driver to the internal space within the phone to create a resonance chamber with a dramatic effect.

The 3.5mm headset jack, on the other hand, is extremely functional with 32-bit Quad DAC technology and DTS:X support. There are several advanced audio settings on the phone that appear when you plug in a 3.5mm headset jack and the DTS:X virtual 3D surround sound is crazy good. I've been using wireless headphones lately since most phones have been leaving out the 3.5mm port, but with the LG V40 it is time to pull those wired cans back out of the drawer.

One the back we have the glass back with a fingerprint sensor centered in the top third of the phone. The triple camera system is arranged horizontally above the fingerprint scanner. Camera order from left to right is telephoto, wide-angle, and standard with the LED flash all the way to the right side.

While I captured a few quick shots with the cameras, much more testing is required with five cameras serving different functions.

Preliminary RF results show that the LG V40 easily beats out the Apple iPhone X and XS Max, not surprising there, while it closely matches the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in weak signal areas.

Software

Some people love a stock experience, but after using the Google Pixel 3 for a couple weeks, phones from LG, Samsung, and others meet my own needs better thanks to the included apps (email and image gallery/editor, for example), floating bar, vast number and capability of custom settings, and more. LG's UI is similar to what is seen on the Google Pixel, with the app launcher and settings areas being the major differences.

The app launcher continues to drive me crazy since LG includes folders and then keeps those folder intact even if you choose to sort by alphabetical order. New apps you install always show up on the last page of the launcher so you have to keep messing around with the app launcher to keep it organized. As I continue to use and evaluate the V40, I think I'll try a third party launcher to get over these annoyances.

The floating bar (similar to the Samsung Edge Sense functionality) is available and since I used it on the G7, I'm using it on the V40 too. Your Google Feed can be shown to the left of the main home screen and it looks like Smart Bulletin is thankfully finally dead.

Cine Shot from the LG V40

While the Google Pixel 3 and iPhone XS focus on providing the masses with a quick and easy automatic mode to capture the best shot, LG offers up an amazing experience for photographers and videographers. While there is a simple automatic mode, the real benefit of the LG V40 is the plethora of options available to use the cameras to their full potential. Advanced modes and features include the following, with many more available to the LG V40 owner:

Triple Shot : Capture 3 shots (standard, wide, and tele) and create a short video with one touch

: Capture 3 shots (standard, wide, and tele) and create a short video with one touch Triple Preview : Press and hold a camera icon to see a live preview of the 3 rear lenses

: Press and hold a camera icon to see a live preview of the 3 rear lenses AI Cam : Intelligently suggests the optimal effect and angle by automatically identifying what's in the shot

: Intelligently suggests the optimal effect and angle by automatically identifying what's in the shot Cine Shot : Create partially animated GIFs by selecting specific areas to animate

: Create partially animated GIFs by selecting specific areas to animate Flash Jump-Cut : Photos are taken every 3 seconds and saved as a GIF

: Photos are taken every 3 seconds and saved as a GIF Video Studio : Merge up to 50 photos or videos; trim and add title/text, background music, and theme effect overlays

: Merge up to 50 photos or videos; trim and add title/text, background music, and theme effect overlays Makeup Pro: Manually change the appearance of selfies by adjusting complexion, lip color, or enhancing eyes and eyelashes

Like other phones today, the LG V40 captures live photos so it captures movements before and after you press the shutter button. On the Google Pixel 3, the software picks the best and then gives you the ability to choose another frame. On the Apple iPhone X/XS/XS Max, you can do all sorts of things, including long exposure shots for moving water. So far, I haven't figured out anything special that the LG live photos offers you, but plan to dive deeper and try to find out why anyone would turn on live photos.

Initial impressions

After just a couple of hours using the LG V40, it was clear to me that this device was going to appeal to me. Looking through the details of the device on the LG website, there are a ton of functions and features to explore on this phone. I am particularly interested in discovering what the emotional haptic function means.

The five cameras and the associated options for those cameras deserve their own post so stay tuned for that after my full review goes live as this investigation will take some time to accomplish. Initial tests of the camera show good results so I look forward to seeing how the LG V40 stacks up against other flagships.

The LG V40 is clearly designed for photographers/videographers who want to take control of the experience. It is also an audiophiles phone with advanced audio support.

We'll continue using it to evaluate the camera, audio, and more so please let me know if there is anything specific you want addressed in the full review.

