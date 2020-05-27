LG to launch 48-inch OLED TV in June

Image: LG Electronics

LG Electronics is introducing a 48-inch model of its OLED TV for the first time to appeal to a wider consumer base.

The South Korean hardware maker said on Wednesday that its latest model, the 4K Ultra HD OLED 48CX, would be suitable as a secondary TV or for gaming.

The new mid-sized TV will begin sales for key markets in Europe and Asia next month, LG said, while sales in North America will begin at a later date. Pricing has yet to be announced.

The company previously only offered 55, 65, 77 and 88-inch models for its OLED TVs.

According to LG, the latest 48-inch TV packs 8 million pixels in its compact screen, making it comparable to a conventional 96-inch TV with 8K resolution.

See also: LG restructures global TV factory operations

It also comes with Nvidia G-Sync, the company said, and it supports a variety of HDR formats, such as HDR10 and Dolby Vision, at up to 120 frames per second for 4K content.

LG added that the TV will be compatible with various gaming devices like graphic cards and consoles as it supports HDMI Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). It also supports HDR Gaming Interest Group's HDR gaming profile.

For sound, the TV supports Dolby Atmos and comes with LG's own AI Acoustic Tuning that adjusts sound depending on the acoustic environment. Two LG Bluetooth speakers can be connected simultaneously as well, the company said.

For the first quarter, LG's TV business posted operating income of 326 billion won, a rise of 31.7% from the year prior.

The company warned, however, that it would see profit and sales dip in the second quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

