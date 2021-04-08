LG to offer up to 3 years of smartphone OS updates

LG Electronics said on Thursday it will be offering up to three iterations of Android OS updates for its smartphones, to allay consumer worries that have arisen from the company closing its mobile business unit.

The company had previously offered two generations of OS updates for premium smartphones and one for certain budget models, but this was since extended to three and two, respectively.

The extended OS update period will be applied to smartphones launched since 2019, which includes LG's premium smartphone lineups G and V, as well as budget brands such as the LG Stylo and K.

The premium smartphones, LG Velvet and LG Wing, which were launched in 2020, will get OS updates up to 2023, the company said.

However, the precise schedule will depend on Google's OS distribution timeline and other factors, such as device performance and compatibility, LG said.

According to the South Korean electronics maker, the extension was being done so that the company could show gratitude to its consumers and allow consumers to use their LG devices without worry.

LG will also continue to offer after-sales customer services globally, in accordance with local guidelines and laws.

In South Korea, the company will be providing after-sales services for a minimum of four years after the manufacturing date. Consumers will still have access to LG's over 120 service centres in the country for repairs, the company said.

They will also have continued access to LG Pay up to three years after the company completes its exit.

Earlier this week, the company announced it would be closing down its mobile business unit at the end of July. LG said it would be manufacturing phones up to the end of May to keep up its commitments with telcos and partners.

Related Coverage