LG's exit from smartphone business means discounts and deals

LG is likely to clear inventory as it exits the smartphone business, and that means some dual-screen devices may become more affordable.

LG Electronics is leaving the smartphone market and plans to complete its exit by July 31. The deals are only going to intensify as that date approaches.

The smartphone exit by LG is no different than when an automaker discontinues a model. You can get a fine car with deep discounts.

For LG, the decision to leave the mobile business isn't that surprising. LG didn't have the scale of Samsung and lacked a big hit. The company said that it will focus on electric vehicle components, smart homes, robotics, AI, and business-to-business hardware.

LG did say it will provide service support and software updates of "existing products for a period of time." LG said it may have inventory of devices after July 31.

While the discounts aren't going to start today but will pick up over time. Here's a list of phones that may be worth a purchase after prices are cut.

LG V60 ThinQ 5G

Two-screen device good for productivity

screen-shot-2021-04-05-at-10-40-42-am.png
(Image: CNET)

Matthew Miller said the LG V60 ThinQ 5G doesn't have everything the Samsung Galaxy line has but is a value. 

$415 at Amazon

LG Velvet

The LG Velvet is one of the most affordable 5G phones

screen-shot-2021-04-05-at-10-41-27-am.png
(Image: CNET)

Another affordable 5G play that is likely to become more affordable. The device is available only on AT&T for now.

$600 at AT&T

LG Wing 5G

Dual-screen option

screen-shot-2021-04-05-at-10-42-26-am.png
(Image: CNET)

Quirky dual screen approach with limited productivity use cases. But if the price falls enough it may be worth a flyer.   

$1,000 at Verizon

