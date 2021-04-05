LG's exit from smartphone business means discounts and deals

LG Electronics is leaving the smartphone market and plans to complete its exit by July 31. The deals are only going to intensify as that date approaches.

The smartphone exit by LG is no different than when an automaker discontinues a model. You can get a fine car with deep discounts.

For LG, the decision to leave the mobile business isn't that surprising. LG didn't have the scale of Samsung and lacked a big hit. The company said that it will focus on electric vehicle components, smart homes, robotics, AI, and business-to-business hardware.

LG did say it will provide service support and software updates of "existing products for a period of time." LG said it may have inventory of devices after July 31.

While the discounts aren't going to start today but will pick up over time. Here's a list of phones that may be worth a purchase after prices are cut.