LG V50 ThinQ 5G to have 'customised' AI

LG's V50 ThinQ 5G will go on sale April 19 in South Korea, and will have new customised AI services, the company has announced.

The phone, which will be the firm's first 5G model, will alert users on expiring coupons, suggest contacts, and have improved, contextualised search capabilities, it said.

It will combine information on what, when, and where to find correct search results, LG said.

Typing in a location will also recall phone calls and text messages conducted in the area.

V50 ThinQ's AI will also remind users to jot down parking locations and alert them about incoming trains when they are at a station.

According to LG, these capabilities will use data saved on the smartphone, and not from cloud-based servers for security purposes.

The phone also has improved connectivity with home appliance offerings. When in the vicinity of an LG TV, it will alert and ask users if they want to connect with it via Wi-Fi. The same alerts will also be given to users when they are near LG washing machines and air conditioners.

Connecting to LG TVs will also allow program guides to be shown on the smartphone as well.

South Korea launched its 5G network last week on Wednesday, to claim the "world's first" title ahead of US-based Verizon.

Last month, LG rolled out the LTE-only G8 ThinQ, which had a cheaper price tag than last year's flagship iteration and the Samsung Galaxy S10. Like the G8 ThinQ, the V50 ThinQ 5G is also expected to have a lower price tag to better compete against its main competitor the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G.

The company as of late has lost considerable market share in its home country and is expected to post another loss for its mobile business during the first quarter of this year.

