LG V50 ThinQ with 5G to launch in South Korea on April 19

LG V50 ThinQ with 5G connectivity will launch in South Korea on April 19, the South Korean electronics giant said.

The phone will cost 1,199,000 won (around US$1,050). Meanwhile, Samsung announced last week that the Galaxy S10 5G model would go on sale in South Korea on April 5 with a price tag of 1,397,000 won for the 256GB model.

LG said it had set a cheaper price to lower the entry barrier to 5G for consumers.

The company said it would also give the dual-screen flip cover that goes with the V50 ThinQ for free to customers that purchase the smartphone by May.

The 5G smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, has a vapour chamber for better cooling, and comes with a 4,000mAh battery and a 6.4-inch OLED display.

It comes with 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage; a microSD slot for up to 2TB of additional memory; wide, standard, and telephoto rear-facing cameras with 16MP, 12MP, and 13MP, respectively; 8MP and 5MP front-facing cameras; and runs Android 9.0 Pie.

Last month, LG launched the G8 ThinQ which also had a cheaper price tag than rivals.

The move to have cheaper devices is seen as an attempt by LG to gain lost market share in its home country, especially through the 5G network. Until now, LG had resisted lowering the price tag of its smartphone in the LTE era due to concerns of losing brand credibility despite several years of operating losses.

According to Strategy Analytics, Samsung controlled 60.3 percent of the South Korean smartphone market share last year while Apple had 16.7 percent, leaving LG with only 14.3 percent. Samsung saw an increase of 4.1 percentage points from the previous year, Apple's share dropped 1 percentage point, while LG also dipped by 3.1 percentage points.

South Korea initially planned to roll out 5G networks by March but it has been postponed due to delays from industry players.

But in late March the government and telcos have agreed on a price plan, which includes a competitive 55,000 won per month data plan to make 5G more accessible to consumers.

Related Coverage

Huawei P30 uses BOE OLEDs instead of LG ones: Report

Huawei has opted to use OLED panels made by Chinese compatriot BOE over South Korea's LG Display for its recently unveiled P30 smartphone, reports The Elec.

Five camera shootout: LG V40 vs Galaxy S10 Plus

It was just a couple of years ago when we had one front camera and one rear camera on smartphones and today we see multiple cameras on the front and the back. The Galaxy S10 Plus is not the first to have five cameras so we took it and the LG V40 out shooting to see which performs best.

LG Uplus and Hanyang successfully trial 5G autonomous car in Seoul

South Korean telco LG Uplus and Hanyang University successfully tested their 5G-connected autonomous vehicle on the streets of Seoul.

LG G8 ThinQ to go on pre-order with its lowest flagship price yet

LG will run pre-orders for the G8 ThinQ smartphone from March 15 to 21 before sales begin the next day in South Korea -- with the smartphone having the lowest price tag ever for a flagship model from the company.

LG is focusing on 5G mobility and AI for the future of jobs and transportation (TechRepublic)

LG is working with airlines to offer 5G technology for passengers during flights.