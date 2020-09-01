Like coffee? You need the Green Steel Beast

I've boosted my office productivity immensely, and it has nothing to do with a new smartphone, laptop, or tablet. It has to do with being able to put lots of hot coffee into my face.

A few weeks ago, I was commenting to a friend about how I'd lost my favorite mug, they promised to send me something to replace it. I was expecting a regular ceramic mug with a logo on it.

I was wrong.

I got a monster of a mug. Or more accurately, a Beast.

The Green Steel Beast.

Must read: This $35 accessory is a must-have for MacBook, iPad Pro, and Windows laptop users

The Beast is, physically, a beast. The 30oz mug is so big that I got myself the optional handle to make it easier to wield. It's a double-walled vacuum mug made of 18/8 stainless steel. It keeps hot drinks hot for ages, cold drinks cold for ages, and condensation doesn't form on the outside when I'm making my way through a cold brew.

The build quality is truly staggering. The thing could be used as a hammer without any worry. It features an easy to use splash-proof (not leak-proof… important difference, but it does prevent accidents turning into big spills) made of shatterproof Tritan plastic and silicone and feels as tough as the mug it is designed to fit on.

The optional handle is also super tough and fits onto the mug well, and is nicely ergonomic. Also, the whole package is easy to clean (even the lid, which has some moving parts).

The Beast is big in many ways, but not in price. It comes it at a very reasonable $21, a price that includes the mug, lid, two different stainless-steel straws, and a brush for the straws.

The optional handle adds $9 to the price.

If you don't drink as much hot beverages as I do, then the 20oz version might be a better option for you. While it's physically smaller, the build quality is identical. It's just as tough, just as good at keeping hot drinks hot, cold drinks cold, and there's also an optional handle that's just as tough.

The 20oz Beast retails for $19, with the optional handle sold for $8.

Both mugs are available in a range of different colors, and the finish is attractive and very durable.

The Beast has truly boosted my office productivity!