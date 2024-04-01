LinkedIn is testing a TikTok-like feed for short-form videos

Screenshot by Artie Beaty/ZDNET

LinkedIn keeps making it easier to get distracted from looking for work or from actually doing work. Just a few weeks ago, the company confirmed games were coming to the professional social media network, complete with leaderboards that let you compete against other companies' employees. Now we're learning that short-form videos are on the way.

Following in the footsteps of TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Facebook and Instagram Reels, LinkedIn is apparently adding short videos to the site, as first spotted by user Austin Null. While posting videos on LinkedIn is nothing new, this feature focuses on short videos that you can quickly scroll through. LinkedIn confirmed the test to TechCrunch last week.

LinkedIn used to let users post "fun and casual" ephemeral videos, but killed the Stories feature in August 2021. At the time, the company wanted to move to "a reimagined video experience that's even richer and more conversational."

The new feature is still very early in development, meaning that most users don't have access to it. Details are sparse, but here's what we know so far. The content will be housed in a new Video tab at the top of the navigation bar. Clicking on that tab will open a video that you can like, comment on, or share. Like on other social networks, swiping away will open the next video.

While other short-form video sites offer a wide range of content that an algorithm tries to quickly tailor to your specific interests, LinkedIn didn't talk about how its feed will be curated.

LinkedIn hasn't officially announced the feature yet, so there's no word as to when we can expect a wider rollout.