Linux all-in-one: Slimbook Curve comes with your distro of choice pre-installed

Spanish computer maker Slimbook has unveiled the Slimbook Curve, an all-in-one with a 24-inch curved screen made for GNU/Linux.

The all-in-one is available with either Intel Core i5 or Core i7 CPUs and can be configured with 8GB or 16GB DDR4 memory with a 32GB option coming soon.

The Curve 24 is Slimbook's first all-in-one PC, and it shares some hardware specs with the recently released KDE Slimbook II, which offers a few improvements on the original KDE Slimbook from 2017.

Users can configure the curved computer's M.2 slot to add between 120GB and 1TB of SSD storage from Western Digital, Kingston, or Samsung. There's also second 2.5-inch slot for installing mechanical HDD or SSD with capacities of 500GB, 1TB or 2TB.

The Curve 24 features a near borderless design with the exception of a metal bar at the base of the screen, which has a FHD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels.

Ports include four USB 2.0 ports, two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI output, and headphone jack. The computer supports Bluetooth 4.

Buyers can also choose between an Intel dual-band 3160AC Wi-Fi chip and the newer Intel dual-band 82565AC.

The base configuration with a Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 120GB SSD costs €849 ($1,040), while the Core i7 model with the same storage and RAM starts at €949 ($1,165). Higher configurations push the price to over €1,500 ($1,840). Slimbook says the machines take about three months to assemble and ship.

Buyers can request that the computer ships with no operating system, or have it pre-installed at no charge with Ubuntu, Kubuntu, KDE Neon, Linux Mint, Debian, Open Suse, Fedora, KDE Neon, Antergos, or Elementary OS.

Windows 10 Home and Pro are also available on request, but these cost €105 and €149, respectively.

Image: Slimbook

