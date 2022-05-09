Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

Listen to news and music from home and afar for just $25

Whether you're listening to world news from home or local news while traveling, this tiny radio can do it all.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

We now live in a global society, affected by events and enjoying entertainment from places near and far. Music lovers will be excited by the ability to hear tunes from foreign locations precisely the way the locals do. And news from around the world is too important to wait for or ignore. But now, you can get local and international news and music you want with an Elite Mini AM/FM/Shortwave Radio with Digital Tuner.

The Mini is a perfect size to travel with or keep in your car. It has a telescoping antenna that provides enhanced FM and shortwave reception. The digital tuner displays the time and additional functions in bright, high-contrast orange. It's easy to find the stations you like best for news and entertainment. Naturally, there are line in and out 3.5 mm headphone jacks so that you can listen on the go or on your own.

With AM/FM and Shortwave bands, you can hear everything your ears desire. Tune in to your favorite local stations or listen to news & music from across the globe. Get live play-by-play broadcasting while you are at the game or home.

Elite Mini AM/FM/Shortwave Radio with Digital Tuner

$24.99 at ZDNet Academy

Additionally, you can use the sleep timer to drift off while listening to your favorite music and set the alarm clock to wake up to them. You can program 50 stations to memory, and the Mini will also automatically store previous stations that you've listened to. It even comes with its own custom leather carry pouch. No wonder it earned 4.1 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

You'll love this compact radio that lets you listen to music and news from around the world as quickly as you can tune in to all of your favorite local stations on it. Get the Elite Mini AM/FM/Shortwave Radio with Digital Tuner today while it's available for just $24.99 or 28% off.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments