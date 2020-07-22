LogMeIn rolls out new GoToRoom hardware options

Video conferencing security that goes beyond Zoom bombing Watch Now

LogMeIn on Wednesday rolled out seven new hardware bundles for GoToRoom, a turnkey hardware system that brings users directly to GoToMeeting video conferences. With the seven new bundles -- jointly released with hardware partners Dolby, Logitech and Poly -- LogMeIn is now offering 10 different hardware kits. They're built for a range of spaces, from home offices to large meeting spaces.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic forced businesses to rethink their collaboration strategies, video conferencing platforms have soared in popularity. LogMeIn says its GoToRoom kits can accommodate a variety of different communication strategies that companies may be employing through the crisis -- whether it's outfitting home offices for video conferencing, creating more video-enabled spaces in the office to maintain social distancing policies, or replacing business travel with all-day boardroom meetings.

"As companies around the globe embrace this new work-from-anywhere mentality, our GoToRoom systems are incredibly easy to deploy in just a matter of minutes," Mark Strassman, SVP and GM of UCC at LogMeIn, said in a statement.

working from home The future of business is remote Most every organization has been thrust into the future of work. What will determine failure or success in this brave new world? Read More

LogMeIn acquired the GoTo product line from Citrix in January 2017. The company introduced the GoToRoom kits back in October, when it revamped its GoToMeeting communications and collaboration platform.

The company offers a "Room-as-a-Service" payment option for the GoToRoom kits, which lets businesses pay a low, all-inclusive monthly rate for both the hardware and software. The RaaS model was designed to eliminate the large upfront costs that can come with outfitting multiple rooms. The RaaS model kits start at $99 per month, plus the cost of a GoToRoom license. Customers own the equipment at the end of the term.

In addition to the previously available Dolby Voice Room, Poly Studio and Poly Trio 8500 +Eagle Eye 4, the new equipment includes: Dolby Voice Huddle, Dolby Voice Pro, Logitech MeetUp, Logitech Rally, Logitech Rally Plus, Poly Studio X30, Poly Studio X50, Extron IP Link Pro control processor and TouchLink Pro touchpanel (for expanded boardroom customization) and DMP Plus.

Additionally, GoToRoom has released an updated user experience and user interface with more than 30 new features including dark mode, sleep mode to display if a room is available, revamped meeting controls and meeting lock.

LogMeIn is also now partnering with Extron to enable custom setups for outfitting corporate board rooms.

At the time of the GoToMeeting platform's overhaul, LogMeIn said it had more than 25 million users a month. Currently, the company says it has more than 28 million customers using its unified communications products.

The company is up against several heavy hitters, like Cisco and Microsoft, and a range of more agile and innovative players, like Zoom, BlueJeans and 8x8. As Dion Hinchcliffe noted for ZDNet, Microsoft Teams is dominating the market for online meeting tools, but the total addressable market is huge.

o