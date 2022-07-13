Loupedeck receives a rare $50 discount for Prime Day

Loupedeck makes some of the most desirable control surfaces out there. Whether you're editing photos, videos, audio, or completing just about any task on a PC, the company's products are among the best tools for dialing in your workflow...with literal dials!
Loupedeck's newest and smallest control surface, the Loupedeck Live, is seeing its first major ($40) discount ever during Prime Day 2022. The mode's small size belies its ability to control just about anything in any way you'd like. Its discounted price also makes it a direct, almost certainly more capable, competitor for the likes of the Elgato Stream Deck. And this discount drops it low enough for even starving Twitch streamers to afford.
The Loupedeck Live's older brother, the Loupdedeck CT, is my personal control surface of choice. The only limit this thing has is your creativity. I've yet to find any app or process that it can't speed up, and Its range of absurdly configurable buttons, knobs, and touchscreens are a joy to play with, especially that buttery smooth main dial. $50 off for Prime Day 2022.
If you prefer the physical tactility of dials and knobs over on-screen controls and touchscreens, this is the control surface for you. The Loupedeck+ would look at home in any pro recording studio, but it's just as useful for Photoshop, Premiere, DaVinci Resolve, and just about any other creative app, thanks to Loupedeck's software customization. Also $50 off for Prime Day 2022.