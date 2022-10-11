'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The MacBook Air (M1, 2020) may not be the latest and greatest from Apple, but it remains one of the most reliable and efficient laptops that money can buy for under $1,000. It's also one of the lightest.
During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale -- otherwise known as 'Prime Day 2' -- the M1 MacBook sees a massive $200 price cut, dropping the initial asking price down to just $799. That's the lowest price we've seen for the two-year-old device, beating its previous Black Friday, Prime Day, and holiday deals.
Had the pandemic not forced me to stay home, I probably would've snagged the MacBook Air M1 two years ago. It was one of the first devices to feature Apple's M1 chipset, and benchmark tests proved that the lightweight MacBook could throw down against heavyweight, Intel-based computers -- including Apple's own MacBook Pro. For such a huge gap in performance, speed, and efficiency, it was hard to believe that Apple was selling the laptop for just $999.
Fast forward to today, the MacBook Air M1 is still a formidable pick-up, whether you're a student on campus, a traveling businessman, or simply eyeing a reliable machine for casual browsing.
Also: Best laptop deals on sale for October Prime Day
At $799, the MacBook Air M1 is a no-brainer. It comes with a decent-sized 13-inch display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. All three colorways fall under the $200 discount, and if you're not a fan of the notched display on the newer MacBooks, you'll be well off with any version of the 2020 MacBook Air.