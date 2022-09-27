'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Apple deals have been frequent lately ahead of the holiday season, and if you want a MacBook right now, you're in luck. The MacBook Pro 13.3-inch laptop with the M1 chip dropped by $450 to $1,049.
With this laptop, you'll get 512GB of storage to take your most important documents with you on the go. Apple may have announced the M2 chip a few months ago, but the M1 chip built into this model still offers a powerful processor for all of your computer needs, be it streaming, editing video content, or just surfing the web.
The 13.3-inch screen comes with Apple signature Liquid Retina Display, promising beautiful imagery on-screen. It will also be bright whenever you need it with 500 nits, too. Apple laptops are renowned for their battery life, and you can expect an all-day charge with up to 20 hours.
To make sure you're getting the most out of your video calls, you can expect an HD camera, allowing your friends, family, and coworkers to see you on the other side of the screen with HD clear quality. Plus, a three-microphone array setup will capture your voice clearly, boosting clear conversations with your family and friends.
We don't know when this deal will end, so we recommend picking it up today. If you're interested in the 256GB option, it's also on sale for $350 off at $949, too.