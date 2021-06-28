macOS Monterey compatibility list

Unlike Windows 11, there's no confusion over what Mac will or won't run the next-generation macOS. There's no clumsy compatibility tool to run, and there's no doubt.

There's a clear list. And here it is.

macOS Monterey hardware compatibility list

iMac - Late 2015 and later

- Late 2015 and later iMac Pro - 2017 and later

- 2017 and later MacBook - Early 2016 and later

- Early 2016 and later MacBook Air - Early 2015 and later

- Early 2015 and later MacBook Pro - Early 2015 and later

- Early 2015 and later Mac Pro - Late 2013 and later

- Late 2013 and later Mac mini - Late 2014 and later

That's it. Some features of the new release won't be available to Intel-based Macs, but the list of features is small, and hardly going to get many Mac users clutching at their pearls.

This does mean that it's the end of the line for some Macs running macOS Big Sur. If you're running one of these Macs, the end of the road is nigh.