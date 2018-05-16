Macy's reports double digit growth in its digital business

The digital transformation and corporate turnaround efforts going on at Macy's has led to another strong quarter for the once beleaguered retailer.

The Cincinnati-based department store chain said it had Q1 earnings of 42 cents a share on revenue of $5.54 billion, up 3.6 percent. Analysts had expected profit of 35 cents per share and revenue of $5.39 billion. Shares of Macy's were up as much as 13 percent following the report.

Sales at Macy's stores open more than 12 months, including in departments licensed to third parties, climbed 4.2 percent over the quarter, topping analyst estimates.

"The winning formula for Macy's is a healthy brick-and-mortar business, robust e-commerce and a great mobile experience," Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette said in a press release. "While we have more work to do, the continuing improvement in our stores is encouraging and we once again achieved double-digit growth in the digital business."

Gannette also stressed the importance of the company's turnaround effort called the "North Star" strategy and its revamped merchandising and marketing operations for the better-than-expected quarter.

Macy's also said it plans to end a joint venture agreement with Fung Retailing Ltd in China but that it would remain active on Alibaba's e-commerce platform TMall as well as social media channels.

The company is raising its profit guidance for fiscal 2018. Macy's now expects adjusted profit of $3.75 to $3.95 per share, up from its previous forecast of $3.55 to $3.75 per share.

Macy's previously announced plans to close around 100 stores last August in order to focus spending on its highest-growth-potential locations and new digital tech.

The retailer on Thursday said it's working to align its in-store and online shopping experiences by allocating more funds to its digital businesses and ongoing stores.