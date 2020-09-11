Major update for Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 brings Watch 3 fitness features

Samsung announces Galaxy Watch Active2, brings back rotating bezel Watch Now

Earlier in 2020, I tested out a Galaxy Watch Active 2 and then a few months ago bought the Golf Edition as I was interested in the blood pressure monitoring capability.

A couple of weeks ago the Galaxy Watch 3 launched with a host of fitness features typically found on dedicated GPS sports watches. Samsung announced a major software update that brings several of these fitness and communications features to the Watch Active 2.

After updating your Galaxy Watch Active 2, these features will be available for your use:

Running analysis : With no external accessory, your Watch Active 2 will provide you with detailed running metrics such as asymmetry, regularity, stiffness, vertical oscillation, and ground contact time. Some watches require extra bands or pods to provide these running dynamics so it will be interesting to compare this data to a dedicated GPS sports watch.

: With no external accessory, your Watch Active 2 will provide you with detailed running metrics such as asymmetry, regularity, stiffness, vertical oscillation, and ground contact time. Some watches require extra bands or pods to provide these running dynamics so it will be interesting to compare this data to a dedicated GPS sports watch. VO2 Max : This measurement is a common one to track your training progress and is a key metric I use as I train for half marathons. Your Watch Active 2 will now provide this measure.

: This measurement is a common one to track your training progress and is a key metric I use as I train for half marathons. Your Watch Active 2 will now provide this measure. Fall detection : The Apple Watch has this capability and now Samsung watch owners will too. If a potential fall is detected, you can have a notification sent to up to four people.

: The Apple Watch has this capability and now Samsung watch owners will too. If a potential fall is detected, you can have a notification sent to up to four people. Smart reply: You can now respond faster from your wrist with suggested replies to messages and photos. Your chat history is also now shown on your wrist so that your conversation has some context without having to pull out your phone.

There are a few other features provided in this update. This software update does not yet include support for blood pressure monitoring or ECG measurements as these are still part of the FDA review and approval process in the US.