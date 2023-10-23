'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Make your iPhone super secure. This app shows you how
A big part of making security work is educating users about the importance of it, and how quickly (and usually effortlessly) the bad guys can take advantage of our mistakes.
This is exactly what iVerify does.
First and foremost, iVerify is a security scanner that makes sure you are making use of the iPhone's basic security features such as Face/Touch ID, Screen Lock, and are running the latest iOS version. It also runs a device scan that looks for security anomalies and gives you a heads-up if something seems out of place.
It can be very hard to spot if an iPhone has been hacked, so having a tool installed that keeps an eye out for the telltale signs of intrusion offers peace of mind.
iVerify is packed with guides that look at the many different security features built into iOS, and how you can take advantage of them to secure your iPhone (or iPad).
There's also a whole raft of other cool stuff, from information on securing your Apple, Facebook, Google, Instagram, Linkedin, and Twitter accounts, information on activating DNS over HTTPS, a periodic reboot reminder (a simple way to protect yourself from remote exploits), and even a page that offers the latest security news.
iVerify is a brilliant app that gets regular updates to keep the information fresh and up to date. Within days of a new version of iOS being released, the app has been updated with new tips, tricks, and information about that particular release.
iVerify does a much better job of explaining new iOS features and security than Apple does.
Another awesome thing that iVerify can do is watch for changes to your iPhone that might quietly compromise your security, such as additional biometric data being added, which might belong to another person who has access to your device without your knowledge.
I have my iVerify set to remind me to reboot my iPhone every week -- this is one of the best ways to kick any malware off your iOS device.
iVerify is not free -- it costs $2.99 -- but it's truly worth the money if you take security seriously. Even if you know your way around iOS well, you're likely to learn a few new things from the various guides contained in this app. I find that this is a great way to get up to speed on new features in new iOS releases.
iVerify requires iOS 13.0 or later or iPadOS 13 or later, and is compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.