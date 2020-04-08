Malaysia to get quicker access to COVID-19 tests, results

A private laboratory consortium in Malaysia is rolling out a nationwide COVID-19 collection and testing programme that aims to conduct more than 5,000 tests a day, with a 24-hour turnaround time. Touted to be the country's largest such collection and testing scheme, it is set to begin as a drive-through service in Klang.
The programme would be rolled out in phases and the three laboratories would bump up their testing capacity to the targeted 5,000 tests a day, giving patients access to quicker testing at an "affordable price", said the consortium in a statement Wednesday. The network comprises three laboratories: Gribbles Pathology (Malaysia), Quantum Diagnostics, and Clinipath Malaysia.
It added that existing facilities would be converted into drive-through collection facilities as well as walk-in centres, with physical barriers between the collector and the patients.
The first drive-through service would commence operation tomorrow at Clinipath's headquarters in Klang, but patients would have to make an appointment before visiting the facility.
To access the new service, patients will have to pre-register and book an appointment online and select the collection location and time. The consortium said this would ensure adherence to social distancing rules.
It said: "While Malaysia has introduced measures to curb the spread of the disease and a number of hospitals have begun offering drive-through services, the challenge of poor access to COVID-19 testing still remains across the country. Malaysia is testing at a current rate of 1,255 tests per million people, compared to 6,800 tests per million people in Singapore and 6,500 tests per million people in South Korea."
Citing the World Health Organisation, the Malaysian lab network said testing and contact tracing were two critical components in efforts to flatten the curve and stem the spread of the coronavirus. It said its new programme would introduce safer and wider access to the collection and testing of COVID-19, with faster turnaround times, and improve Malaysia's ability to manage the spread of the virus.
