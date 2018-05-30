Mary Meeker's 2018 Internet Trends report: Key takeaways

Mary Meeker, leading technology analyst and partner at venture firm KIeiner Perkins Caufield & Byers (KPCB), released her annual internet trends report on Wednesday. As usual, the lengthy compilation of Internet prognostications offers a comprehensive look at the current digital technology landscape and what tech trends to expect next. Here are a few highlights.

INTERNET GROWTH REMAINS STEADY

Meeker's 2018 presentation kicks off with an estimated tally of global Internet users. Two years ago, Meeker posited that there were 3 billion internet users worldwide -- or 42 percent of the world's population.

Now, more than half the world's population are Internet users, or roughly 3.6 billion.

"Internet usage growth is solid while many believe it's higher than it should be," Meeker writes in the report. "Reality is the dynamics of global innovation & competition are driving product improvements, which, in turn, are driving usage & monetization. Many usability improvements are based on data - collected during the taps / clicks / movements of mobile device users. This creates a privacy paradox.."

AMAZON EATS THE WORLD

Amazon's e-commerce marketshare has expanded from 20 to 28 percent over the last five years. Additionally, Meeker posits that 49 percent of users begin products searches at Amazon, compared to 36 through traditional search engines.

Meanwhile, the installed base for the Amazon Echo grew from 20 million in the third quarter to 30 million in Q4.



TECH SECTOR GROWTH

Meeker estimates that technology companies made up 25 percent of US market capitalization as of April 2018, compared to 33 percent at the peak of the dotcom boom. Meantime, six technology companies -- Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook, Intel, Apple, and Microsoft -- were among the top 15 highest spenders for R&D and capex.

China currently houses nine of the world's 20 largest internet companies by market cap, while the US is home to 11.

Read the rest of Meeker's full report here.

RELATED COVERAGE

Upgrade fatigue drags down smartphone shipments in Q1: IDC

Consumers in China are holding on to their old smartphones for longer instead of upgrading to the latest devices, dragging down smartphone shipments globally.

China's smartphone shipments slumped 21 percent in Q1

Eight of top 10 smartphone brands in China registered negative growth in the past quarter.

Akamai: IoT the new 'shadow IT' of the enterprise

Internet-connected devices pose a similar threat to the enterprise as shadow IT, with Akamai noting many devices are used on the company network without security in place.