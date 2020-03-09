Massive discount on 12-core AMD Ryzen 9 3900X processor

AMD is really hitting out of the park with its new processors. The Ryzen 9 lineup looks amazing, and how you can pick up a powerful processor for a lot less money.

Take a look at the super 12-core AMD Ryzen 9 3900X processor. This is one of the best processors out there before you need to start spending crazy amounts of money.

The processor normally retails for $499, but you can now pick it up for only $420. This gives you 12 cores/24 threads in a single package, and it hums along at the base clock speed of 3.8GHz, with 4.6GHz of boost in the background for tough tasks.

For this price you also get the excellent Wraith Prism cooler, which does an amazing job at keeping the cool no matter what workload you throw at it. And if you want to take things further and carry out some crazy overclocking, there are plenty of examples out there of people being able to get some serious overclocking from this chip (but you'll also need serious cooling).

An equivalent Intel chip -- say the Core i9-9920X -- would cost you in excess of $1,000.

There are other good processor deals out there worth taking a look at. For example, you can pick up an 8-core Ryzen 7 3800X that normally retails for $399, for only $340, while the 6-core Ryzen 5 3600X is discounted by $50, priced at $200.

