'Materially better' GPT-5 could come to ChatGPT as early as this summer

OpenAI has released several iterations of the large language model (LLM) powering ChatGPT, including GPT-4 and GPT-4 Turbo. Still, sources say the highly anticipated GPT-5 could be released as early as mid-year.

According to reports from Business Insider, GPT-5 is expected to be a major leap from GPT-4 and was described as "materially better" by early testers. The new LLM will offer improvements that have reportedly impressed testers and enterprise customers, including CEOs who've been demoed GPT bots tailored to their companies and powered by GPT-5.

`A customer who got a GPT-5 demo from OpenAI told BI that the company hinted at new, yet-to-be-released GPT-5 features, including its ability to interact with other AI programs that OpenAI is developing. These AI programs, called AI agents by OpenAI, could perform tasks autonomously.

This feature hints at an interconnected ecosystem of AI tools developed by OpenAI, which would allow its different AI systems to collaborate to complete complex tasks or provide more comprehensive services.

The specific launch date for GPT-5 has yet to be released. OpenAI is reportedly training the model and will conduct red-team testing to identify and correct potential issues before its public release.

It's unclear whether GPT-5 will be released exclusively to Plus subscribers, who pay a $20-a-month fee to access GPT-4. GPT-3.5 powers the free tier of ChatGPT, but anyone can access GPT-4 Turbo in Copilot for free by choosing the Creative or Precise conversation styles.

OpenAI has been the target of scrutiny and dissatisfaction from users amid reports of quality degradation with GPT-4, making this a good time to release a newer and smarter model.