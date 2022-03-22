McAfee Enterprise's security service edge business is now called Skyhigh Security

At the start of this year, Symphony Technology Group (STG) announced Trellix was the new name for the business unit that resulted from the merger of McAfee Enterprise and FireEye last October.

During 2021, STG picked up McAfee Enterprise for $4 billion, before paying $1.2 billion to purchase FireEye.

In announcing Trellix, the company detailed the new business would focus on threat detection and response using machine learning and automation. It also said at the time not all of McAfee Enterprise would be bundled into Trellix.

The remainder, which is the security service edge portfolio will now come under the newly announced name of Skyhigh Security. This includes cloud access security broker, secure web gateway, and zero trust network access.

To be headed by former Cisco security senior VP and general manager Gee Rittenhouse, Skyhigh Security has been created to "satisfy the growing cloud security requirements for lager and small organisations".

"With the majority of data in the cloud and users accessing it from everywhere, a new approach to security is needed," Rittenhouse said.

"Skyhigh Security has created a comprehensive security platform to secure both data access and data use via unified policies and data awareness. Organisations can now have complete visibility and control and seamlessly monitor and mitigate security risks -- achieving lower associated costs, driving greater efficiencies and keeping pace with the speed of innovation."

STG added that splitting McAfee Enterprise into two organisations allows it to "better focus on the very distinct markets" of threat detection and response, and the security service edge.

