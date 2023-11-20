'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Meta Quest 2 is on sale for $200 for Black Friday and it's terrific for a jump into VR
VR headset interest is spiking, and it's going to get more intense in 2024 with the arrival of Apple Vision Pro. The best headset you can get for the money right now is the Meta Quest 2, which normally retails for $300 -- compared to $500 for the new Meta Quest 3.
Both Amazon and Meta are running aggressive Black Friday deals on the Meta Quest 2 for $250 with a $50 gift credit included -- so a $200 net price. In Amazon's case, you get a $50 Amazon gift card, while Meta gives you a $50 credit to the Meta Quest Store that you can use to buy apps and games for the Quest.
Here are quick links to both deals:
- Meta Quest 2 for $250 with a $50 Amazon gift card (Amazon)
- Meta Quest 2 for $250 with a $50 credit to the Meta Quest Store (Meta)
I'd recommend opting for the Amazon deal because you have a lot more options to choose from to spend that $50 credit. However, if you're buying the Quest 2 as a holiday gift for a kid then the $50 credit to buy apps and games is a great way to help them get started.
The Quest 2 is wireless and compact, the software and the interface are easy to navigate, and the headset and controllers are comfortable to use. I recently wrote about the Supernatural app as a killer app for fitness on the Meta Quest, and it works equally well on Quest 2 as it does on the Quest 3.