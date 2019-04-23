Micron 9300 Series NVMe SSDs for cloud and enterprise markets

Micron raises the enterprise and cloud storage bar once again with the new 9300 Series NVMe SSDs, aimed at offering near real-time access to data by offering the industry's lowest average write latency.

Must read: iPhone battery draining fast after installing iOS 12.2? Here how to diagnose the problem and get more battery life

The Micron 9300 SSD, built around the company's 64-layer 3D TLC NAND, may very well be the final nail in the coffin for HDDs in the enterprise cloud space, not only offering storage capacities ranging from 3.2TB to 15.36TB – so there's something for everyone – but also bringing with it tremendous power savings (the 9300 series is 28 percent more power efficient even when compared to the previous-generation Micron 9200 SSD).

The Micron 9300 series delivers 3.5GB/second throughput on both reads and write, and takes random read and write latencies down to 86μs and 11μs, respectively.

A single NVMe U.2 SSD that can store 15TB not only means being able to store more data in less space, allowing for a per-rack storage density that outperforms even the densest HDDs, but also dramatically reduced power consumption.

The 9300 Series also offers data-integrity features such as data-path protection, power-loss protection for in-flight and at-rest data, and sanitize crypto erase.

Datacenter players such as AMD are particularly interested in what the Micron 9300 Series has to offer.

"Support for massive amounts of fast storage in a server is a key feature of the AMD EPYC processor and is critical to our customers," said Raghunath Nambiar, corporate vice president and chief technology officer for AMD datacenter ecosystem and application engineering. "With 128 lanes of PCIe available in a single socket, the AMD EPYC processor is an ideal match for the new Micron 9300 NVMe drives and for the data-centric workloads such as database applications, big data analytics and software-defined storage solutions that are increasingly found in the modern data center."

The Micron 9300 Series NVMe SSDs will be offered in two flavors depending on application. The 9300 PRO series, which is designed for read-intensive workloads and comes in 3.84TB, 7.68TB and 15.36TB capacities, and the 9300 MAX, which is aimed at a less intense mixed-use applications and will come in 3.2TB, 6.4TB and 12.8TB storage options.

Both the 9300 PRO and the 9300 MAX are available in the U.2 (2.5-inch, 15 mm) form factor, support PCIe Gen3 x4 NVMe, and are rated for a mean time between failures of 2 million hours.

See also: