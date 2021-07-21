Microsoft acquires privileged access management vendor CloudKnox Security

Microsoft is acquiring CloudKnox Security to help build out its cloud security and Zero Trust strategy for an undisclosed amount, officials announced on July 21. Officials said they will provide more information on what they'll be doing with CloudKnox's technology as they integrate it with Microsoft's existing identity, security, and compliance services, including Microsoft 365 Defender, Azure Defender, and Azure Sentinel.
CloudKnox Security is based in Sunnyvale, CA. Its security platform supports the monitoring and management of identities, actions, and resources in hybrid and multi-cloud environments, according to its web site. CloudKnow has been a big AWS partner.
In a blog post announcing the CloudKnox acquisition, Microsoft officials said the CloudKnox technology will further enable Azure Active Directory customers with "granular visibility, continuous monitoring, and automated remediation for hybrid and multi-cloud permissions." CloudKnox will help bring automated and simplified access policy enforcement in a multi-cloud platform and help with machine-learning-based anomaly detections, officials said.
Microsoft has continued snapping up a number of security companies for the past few years, including RiskIQ and ReFirm Labs, both of which the company purchased earlier this year.
