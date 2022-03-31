Microsoft acquires process-mining vendor Minit

Credit: Minit

Microsoft has acquired process-mining vendor Minit for an undisclosed amount. Microsoft announced the deal on March 31. Microsoft had been dabbling around the edges of process mining with Power Automate, but as of the Minit acquisition, Microsoft now is a true player in the growing process-mining space.

Process mining uses event logs that are in existing information systems to visualize business processes. By examining these processes, companies can improve their flows and potentially save money by cutting out inefficiencies.

Minit was founded in 2017. In 2019, Minit completed Series A funding from Salesforce Ventures and others. Minit is headquartered in Amsterdam.

It's been a big week for acquisitions in the process-mining space. Process mining pioneer Celonis acquired Process Analytics Factory GmbH, which has a process mining solution for Microsoft's Power BI, which will make it easier for Power Platform customers to use Celonis' Execution Management System (EMS) product for process mining, automation and collaboration.



Celonis announced a partnership in 2021 with Microsoft enabling Celonis' EMS to be deployed on Azure and work with Dynamics 365.