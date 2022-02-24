Microsoft adds tablet-optimized taskbar to latest Windows 11 test build

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft is continuing to add back into Windows tablet- and touch-optimized features with its latest Windows 11 Dev Channel test build. In addition to a new tablet-optimized taskbar, Build 22563, released on February 24, includes more dynamic content in Widgets and a new group policy aimed at IT admins in education, along with other fixes and updates.



The new tablet-optimized taskbar provides two options: A collapsed state for critical status icons only and an expanded state which is designed for easier touch interactions. This new taskbar only works on devices that can be used as tablets (including 2-in-1s) and not on laptops or desktop PCs. Microsoft is rolling this feature out in waves to Insiders, so it may not be available to all Dev Channel testers yet.



Build 22563 includes a new policy for IT admins in education that allows them to turn off all Windows Update notifications during the school day. The new test build also includes more dynamic content in the Widgets board as a result of bringing together the widgets and news feed into a blended feed. According to Microsoft's blog post, this feature is also rolling out gradually and isn't available to all yet.



A list of more of the fixes and known issues in today's build is available in Microsoft's Insider blog post.