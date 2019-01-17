Microsoft and Verizon Media extend Bing Ads-Yahoo deal

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft and Yahoo have a long and twisted history, going back to Microsoft's near-purchase of Yahoo in 2008. The partnership between the two (via Yahoo's parent company Verizon Media -- formerly known as Oath) is taking another turn this week, with Microsoft's announcement that Bing Ads is now the exclusive search-advertising platform for Yahoo and Verizon's other media property, AOL.



Search Engine Land has a good rundown of the search-ad history of Microsoft and Yahoo. Bing Ads became the provider of search ads for AOL -- taking over from Google -- in 2015. And today's announcement supersedes the 2015 deal between Micrsooft and Yahoo which had 51 percent of Yahoo's search ads going through Bing Ads.



Microsoft officials are predicting the updated partnership, announced on January 17, could help it increase clicks in the Bing Ads marketplace by 10 to 15 percent in the U.S. Officials said Microsoft and Verizon Media expect the full transition to occur by March 2019.