Microsoft Black Friday deals: Surface Duo, Pro 7, Book 3

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Type Cover bundle for $599.99
$200 off
Compared to competitors like Dell and HP, Microsoft's Black Friday "sneak peak" is modest in scope, showing only a few deals that can become available as early as Nov. 16 (with all offers available starting on Nov. 26 at 12am ET). But as the maker of the Surface line of tablets and laptops, Microsoft does provide a handful of deals on those PCs, plus a couple of additional discounts on devices from its hardware partners.
The Surface Pro 7 is one of Microsoft's cheaper gateways into the Surface world, and this deal starting on Nov. 16 is made even sweeter with the inclusion of the Type Cover to turn this into a very portable 2-in-1 device. The base model available includes an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB solid-state drive, and 12.3-inch touchscreen display, though you can receive similar savings on more powerful configurations.View Now at Microsoft
Microsoft Surface Book 3 for $1,299.99
$300 off
The Surface Book 3 is a bigger and higher-performing sibling of the Surface Pro 7 -- with a $1,599.99 starting price tag to match. But Microsoft is knocking $300 off that price beginning on Nov. 22, which means you can get a 13.5-inch version with Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD for a sizeable discount.View Now at Microsoft
Microsoft Black Surface Pro X bundle for $1,269.99
$115 off
You can't get this deal -- which bundles the Type Cover and Surface Pen with the Pro X tablet -- on Microsoft's site until Nov. 23, though you can assemble it yourself today for a higher price. The latest Pro X is notable for using the SQ1 Arm-based processor that Microsoft collaborated on with Qualcomm, which promises improved battery life in the thinnest Surface tablet to date.View Now at Microsoft
Asus TUF FX505DT-WB72 gaming laptop for $599.99
$200 off
While Microsoft hopes to sell plenty of its new Xbox Series X console this holiday shopping season, it continues to support PC gaming on Windows computers in a big way. Hence this deal on an Asus gaming laptop that knocks $200 off starting on November 25. The TUF FX505DT-WB72 is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 R7-3750H quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 15.6-inch full HD display, and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card to provide gaming power.View Now at Microsoft
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Office Bundle for $549.99
$100 off
This offer on the Galaxy Tab S7 starts on Nov. 19 but is frankly a little confusing based on the "bundle" label. That's because nothing is actually bundled with this 11-inch Android tablet; instead, the accessories you might bundle with your purchase are discounted. At a minimum, you will save $100 off the S7 itself, one of the first tablets to support 5G wireless connectivity. Microsoft then offers a 50% sale (down to $49.99) and three extra months on a year of its Microsoft 365 Family subscription as well as $50 off Samsung's Book Cover Keyboard and 15% off options like Bose headphones.View Now at Microsoft
