Samsung announces the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus, Android tablet built to get work done

Alongside the Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, Buds Live and Watch 3, Samsung also unveiled two new tablets: Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus. The announcement was made at the company's latest Unpacked event.

The Tab S7 and S7 Plus will both support 5G connectivity -- a first for tablets in the US.

With the smaller Tab S7, you're getting an 11-inch display, 120Hz refresh rate, 2560x1600 resolution, and an 8,000mAh battery.

The Tab S7 Plus has a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED 120Hz display with a resolution of 2800x1752, and a 10,090mAh battery.

Both devices will use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865+ processor and come in 6GB of memory with 128GB of storage, or 8GB of memory with 256GB of storage. MicroSD card support is present on both models, allowing you to add up to 1TB of extra storage.

The Tab S7 has a fingerprint sensor embedded in the side key, while the Tab S7 Plus has a fingerprint sensor on the display, similar to Samsung's flagship phones.

There's an optional updated keyboard with a larger trackpad that accommodates gestures and multiple viewing angles. Samsung's DeX platform is automatically triggered when you connect the Tab S7 to the keyboard/trackpad accessory, allowing you to work in multiple windows and converting the overall experience to a more laptop-like setup.

The same Note 20 S Pen improvements are found on the Tab S7 and S7 Plus, namely improved latency.

The Tab S7 will start at $649, while the S7 Plus will start at $849. The exact launch date wasn't announced, but we do expect to see them arrive in the fall in black, silver and bronze colors.