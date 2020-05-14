Microsoft buys cloud communications software vendor Metaswitch Networks to bolster 5G

Microsoft is acquiring Metaswitch Networks, a maker of virtualized network software and unified communications solutions for operator, for an undisclosed amount. Los Altos, Calif.-based Metaswitch sells software and services designed to run on commodity hardware in private, public and hybrid clouds. Its software underpins voice, data and communications services for fixed, mobile and converged operators.



The move follows Microsoft's recent acquisition of Affirmed Networks and is meant to add to Microsoft's line-up for the telecommunications industry at a time when cloud and communications networks are converging.



"As the industry moves to 5G, operators will have opportunities to advance the virtualization of their core networks and move forward on a path to an increasingly cloud-native future. Microsoft will continue to meet customers where they are, working together with the industry as operators and network equipment providers evolve their own operations," said Corporate Vice President of Azure Networking Yousef Khalidi, in Microsoft's May 14 press release announcing the deal.



Khalidi said that Microsoft's plan is to continue to partner with suppliers and network equipment partners, especially in the areas of radio access networks, virtualized services, orchestration and operations support system/business support systems (OSS/BSS).



In late March, Metaswitch announced expanded enterprise voice capabilities for communications providers that had been certified for Microsoft Teams and were available for trials on Azure.