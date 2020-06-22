Microsoft buys IoT security firm CyberX

Credit: CyberX

Microsoft is acquiring IoT security vendor CyberX for an undisclosed amount, the two companies announced on June 22. Microsoft plans to integrate CyberX's products and technologies with its existing set of IoT security products, officials said.



CyberX allows customers to see their existing IoT assets so they can manage and better secure those devices, officials said. CyberX's technology will allow users to see digital maps of thousands of devices across a factory floor or within a building, for example, so they can monitor their security state and connectivity, officials said.



Microsoft officials said CyberX's technology would provide a complement to other Microsoft Azure IoT services, as well as products like Azure Sentinel in a way that will help identify threats that may span converged IT and operational technology (OT) networks.



CyberX is based in Waltham, MA and was founded in 2013. Its IoT security platform already is integrated with Azure Security Center for IoT.

In 2018, Microsoft committed to spend $5 billion over four years on IoT, and this acquisition is part of that strategy.