Microsoft buys Israeli marketing-analytics firm Oribi

Microsoft has purchased Israeli-based marketing analytics startup Oribi for an undisclosed amount. Microsoft plans to use Oribi's technology in its Linkedin marketing solutions platform, company officials announced on February 28.



"Through the integration of Oribi's technology into our marketing solutions platform, our customers will benefit from enhanced campaign attribution to optimize the ROI of their advertising strategies. This means that our customers will be able to more easily measure website conversions with automated tags and code-free technology, as well as build more effective audiences, all in a way that is privacy-first by design," Microsoft explained in a post on the LinkedIn Marketing blog.



Microsoft plans to open a LinkedIn office in Tel Aviv, Israel as part of today's announcement.



Microsoft officials said they plan to maintain the "strong controls our members and customers have other the data they choose to share with us" after the Oribi acquisition closes.

TechCrunch says its sources claim Microsoft paid between $80 million and $90 million for Oribi, which helps companies build and run customized analytics to measure the impact of their marketing strategies. One of Oribi's key competitors is Google Analytics.

Last year, Microsoft officials said that LinkedIn, which Microsoft bought in 2016 for $26.2 billion, is now a $10 billion business in its own right.