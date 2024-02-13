'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Microsoft Copilot and Temu scored plenty of downloads with their Super Bowl ads
A major part of the Super Bowl-watching experience is the ads. Companies go all out for Super Bowl ads, paying millions of dollars to put their brand in front of hundreds of millions of viewers. The investment seems to be paying off for Temu and Microsoft.
Also: Is Temu legit? What to know before you place an order
Since Monday, the Temu and Copilot apps have topped the App Store charts, sitting in second and third place in the Top Free Apps Charts behind Paramount+, which also advertised during the Super Bowl, as originally spotted by NBC News.
This feat is especially noteworthy because both apps are relatively new, with Temu launching in September 2022, and the Microsoft Copilot app launching only a year ago.
Missing Temu's ads was nearly impossible during the Super Bowl, since the company ran multiple thirty-second ads during and after the game. The ads highlighted the app's discount pricing under the slogan "Shop like a billionaire." You can watch the ad for yourself below.
The Temu app allows users to browse the discount marketplace and place orders on items in all categories, including clothing, electronics, house supplies, and more. The app also takes a gamified approach to shopping, allowing users to participate in different games and quests to earn discounts and prizes.
Also: Temu vs. Amazon: Which shopping site is best for your buying needs?
The exact number of times the Temu ad aired varies depending on the report. Still, Bloomberg claims the company ran six ads in total, with each thirty-second Super Bowl ad estimated to cost $7 million each.
As seen by the comment section of the ad's YouTube video, many people expressed some irritation by how frequently the ad was shown. They also questioned the company's ethics; it's come under fire before for its labor practices and more.
For more information on the app, including its background, what it does, and if it's worth downloading, you can check out ZDNET's thorough Temu explainer.
Also: Microsoft Copilot vs. Copilot Pro: Is the subscription fee worth it?
Microsoft, on the other hand, aired a one-minute ad which showcased its AI assistant Copilot. The ad offered different use cases where people could leverage Copilot to improve their everyday lives, including coding, studying, and image-generating, as seen in the video below.
The Copilot app's main appeal is that it makes it easier for users to access the chatbot's assistance and feature set on their mobile devices.
If watching the ads has piqued your interest in either app, you can give them a try for yourself for free by downloading the apps on the App Store or Google Play Store.