Microsoft Cyber Week deals: Surface Pro 7, Book 3, more

Holiday Gift Guide ZDNet Recommends: Holiday Gift Guide 2020 Looking for the perfect gift this holiday season? Here's a great lineup of gift ideas and resources to get you started. Read More

While Microsoft's Black Friday event was initially modest in scope, it's rolled into Cyber Monday with many more deals, not only on its Surface devices, but also on Windows PCs that Microsoft's online store is selling from its hardware partners. Though a couple of items from our Black Friday coverage are now out of stock, here are several other sales that make up for them.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Office Bundle for $549.99 $100 off This offer on the Galaxy Tab S7 is frankly a little confusing based on the "bundle" label. That's because nothing is actually bundled with this 11-inch Android tablet; instead, the accessories you might bundle with your purchase are discounted. At a minimum, you will save $100 off the S7 itself, one of the first tablets to support 5G wireless connectivity. Microsoft then offers a 50% sale (down to $49.99) and three extra months on a year of its Microsoft 365 Family subscription as well as $50 off Samsung's Book Cover Keyboard and 15% off options like Bose headphones. View Now at Microsoft

More Cyber Monday 2020 deals

Here are some additional Microsoft Store Cyber Monday 2020 deals worth checking out: