Microsoft Cyber Week deals: Surface Pro 7, Book 3, more

While Microsoft's Black Friday event was initially modest in scope, it's rolled into Cyber Monday with many more deals, not only on its Surface devices, but also on Windows PCs that Microsoft's online store is selling from its hardware partners. Though a couple of items from our Black Friday coverage are now out of stock, here are several other sales that make up for them.
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Type Cover bundle for $599.99
$200 off
The Surface Pro 7 is one of Microsoft's cheaper gateways into the Surface world, and this deal is made even sweeter with the inclusion of the Type Cover to turn this into a very portable 2-in-1 device. The base model available includes an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB solid-state drive, and 12.3-inch touchscreen display, though you can receive similar savings on more powerful configurations.View Now at Microsoft
Microsoft Surface Book 3 for $1,299.99
$300 off
The Surface Book 3 is a bigger and higher-performing sibling of the Surface Pro 7 -- with a $1,599.99 starting price tag to match. But Microsoft is knocking $300 off that price, which means you can get a 13.5-inch version with Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD for a sizeable discount.View Now at Microsoft
Surface Pro X for Business Essentials bundle for $1,126.18
$115 off
You can't get this deal -- which bundles the Type Cover and Surface Pen with the Pro X tablet -- on Microsoft's site until Nov. 23, though you can assemble it yourself today for a higher price. The latest Pro X is notable for using the SQ1 Arm-based processor that Microsoft collaborated on with Qualcomm, which promises improved battery life in the thinnest Surface tablet to date.View Now at Microsoft
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Office Bundle for $549.99
$100 off
This offer on the Galaxy Tab S7 is frankly a little confusing based on the "bundle" label. That's because nothing is actually bundled with this 11-inch Android tablet; instead, the accessories you might bundle with your purchase are discounted. At a minimum, you will save $100 off the S7 itself, one of the first tablets to support 5G wireless connectivity. Microsoft then offers a 50% sale (down to $49.99) and three extra months on a year of its Microsoft 365 Family subscription as well as $50 off Samsung's Book Cover Keyboard and 15% off options like Bose headphones.View Now at Microsoft
More Cyber Monday 2020 deals
Here are some additional Microsoft Store Cyber Monday 2020 deals worth checking out:
