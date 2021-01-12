Microsoft fixes Defender zero-day in January 2021 Patch Tuesday

Microsoft has started rolling out earlier today it's monthly set of security patches known in the industry as Patch Tuesday.
In this month's updates, the Redmond-based company has patched a total of 83 vulnerabilities across a wide range of products, including its Windows operating system, cloud-based products, developer tools, and enterprise servers.
Microsoft Defender zero-day
But of all the bugs patched today, the most important one is a zero-day vulnerability in the Microsoft Defender antivirus, which Microsoft said was exploited before today's patches were released.
Tracked as CVE-2021-1647, the vulnerability was described as a remote code execution (RCE) bug that allowed threat actors to execute code on vulnerable devices by tricking a user into opening a malicious document on a system where Defender is installed.
Microsoft said that despite exploitation being detected in the wild, the technique is not functional in all situations, and is still considered to be at a proof-of-concept level. However, the code could evolve for more reliable attacks.
To counteract future attacks, Microsoft has released patches for the Microsoft Malware Protection Engine, which won't require any user interaction and will be installed automatically -- unless specifically blocked by system administrators.
Microsoft also fixes publicly disclosed Windows EoP bug
In addition to the Defender zero-day, Microsoft has also fixed a security flaw in the Windows splwow64 service that could be abused to elevate the privileges of an attacker's code.
Details about this bug, tracked as CVE-2021-1648, were made public last month, on December 15, by Trend Micro's Zero-Day Initiative project.
However, despite the details being publicly available, this bug wasn't exploited in the wild, Microsoft said.
Nonetheless, system administrators are advised to revise and apply today's patches and avoid future headaches in case any of these vulnerabilities get weaponized and added to attackers' arsenals.
Below are additional details about today's Microsoft Patch Tuesday and security updates released by other tech companies:
- Microsoft's official Security Update Guide portal lists all security updates in a filterable table.
- ZDNet has published this file listing all this month's security advisories on one single page.
- Adobe's security updates are detailed here.
- SAP security updates are available here.
- Intel security updates are available here.
- VMWare security updates are available here.
- Chrome 87 security updates are detailed here.
- Android security updates are available here.
